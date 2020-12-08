In these dynamic times, LR Health Beauty is increasingly investing in digital technologies. Current digitisation projects focus on expanding the modern LR MyOffice sales tool and the new "LR Connect" app for the LR community. With the help of this new application, LR is enhancing the digital possibilities available to sales partners in the LR business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005598/en/

With the new "LR Connect" app, LR Health Beauty is setting new standards: it allows sales partners to build up and further develop their LR business using standardised methods. Source: LR Health Beauty

LR Health Beauty approaches the challenges of digital transformation head-on

Supporting sales partners with modern concepts and paving the way for a successful business for them that's what LR Health Beauty is all about. The "LR MyOffice" business tool was implemented back in May last year to give sales partners a transparent overview of all the relevant business figures for their business and the activities of their sales structure. Throughout the year, the tool has been enhanced with few features. The biggest upcoming innovation will see the Report Creator linked to LR MyOffice. This will allow all Leaders in a sales structure both nationally and internationally to create annual reports. With the help of the Reports function, individual recipients can be selected, who can then be contacted via an integrated mailing tool. These professionally created mailings will optimise communication and simplify the exchange of information on business successes.

The new online application is an internationally adaptable app that is designed to give all Partners the opportunity to build up and develop their LR business using standardised methods. The app offers individual adjustment options for each sales structure, which can be tailored to certain factors such as career level and working methods. In addition, the app can help with onboarding new Partners, with organising events and training courses, with training and further education and with communication and contact management within the user's own sales structure. In addition, communication between the countries is simplified because country-specific content, such as onboarding or product videos and information about the LR business, can be shared via "LR Connect".

Andreas Friesch, CEO and management spokesperson, explains the app's potential: "LR Connect" allows our Partners to work even more efficiently in the digital world. With LR Connect, we have reached another milestone on the road to a virtual and progressive way of working."

A number of countries are already using LR Connect. The app will soon be rolled out internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005598/en/

Contacts:

LR Health Beauty

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of PR Public Affairs

Tel: +49 2382 7060-106

Email: A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com