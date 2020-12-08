

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States continues to break records, the last seven days marked the deadliest week for the coronavirus since April.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project, a total of 102,148 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection.



This is the sixth consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



Hospitalizations are rising in 31 states from 2 weeks ago, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



With 1,93,708 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to 14954332, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



In the same period, 1431 additional deaths were reported nationwide, taking the national total to 283,743.



The United States reported 15,658 fatalities from the pandemic over the last seven days.



In the first week of this month, all U.S. states reported increase in COVID-casualties, marking more than 50 percent rise nationally, COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



The 7-day average for deaths is at record levels in the Midwest, South, and West.



44 states reported increase in new cases in the first week of December. There was nearly 25 percent increase in infections in the country during this period.



California, the worst affected state, reported record number of 24700 new cases Monday.



Connecticut currently has the highest per capita case count - 2,280 per million people.



The situation is going to be challenging 'as we enter now from the Thanksgiving holiday season into the Christmas holiday season', CNN quoted infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci a saying.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

