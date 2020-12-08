DJ DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend

DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend 08-Dec-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate releas RE: DEPFA BANK plc announces payment of Euro 150m dividend 8 December 2020 This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of its outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK PLC XS0217459105 London DEPFA BANK PLC XS0221470486 London Dividend of Euro 150m paid: Further to DEPFA's ad hoc announcement of 6 April 2020, DEPFA has today paid a dividend of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM") following no objection from the Central Bank of Ireland. DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State-owned wind-down agency. For further information, please contact: For DEPFA: For FMS-WM: Rachel Martin Frank Hessel Head of Communications Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647 Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de rachel.martin@depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 Category Code: DIV TIDM: 81MS LEI Code: HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 Sequence No.: 89262 EQS News ID: 1153600 End of Announcement EQS News Service

