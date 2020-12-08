The new military camouflage uniform market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Rising Focus on Weather and Topography-specific Uniforms," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

Based on the developing battlefields, vendors in the military camouflage uniform market make vital changes in the design, color, and nature of the fabric. Militaries are already focusing on obtaining military camouflage uniforms that are specific to the topographical necessities. For instance, the US Army distributed an operational camouflage uniform, Scorpion W2, for soldiers positioned in Afghanistan, Europe, Iraq, and the Horn of Africa. For those in the snowy regions, the army supplied snow camouflage parka, trousers, and pack cover. Moreover, the uniforms made for soldiers in desert areas are lightweight, provide high breathability, and are made of 50% nylon and 50% cotton. Also, the uniforms to be worn in snowy regions are provided with a water-repellent finish for quick drying made. Such modernizations in patterns will add to the functionalities of these uniforms and propel the growth of the market in the future.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the military camouflage uniform market size to grow by USD 163.33 million during the period 2020-2024.

Military Camouflage Uniform Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The military camouflage uniform market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.10%.

With every new region of deployment, there exists a need for a new pattern of camouflage uniform. Also, the number of paramilitary forces is growing steadily, and the need for individual unit identification becomes important at the time of insurgency operations.

These factors have led the defense ministries of every country to safeguard their combatant soldiers and provide military camouflage uniform that helps in concealing the soldier from the surrounding and protects from the initial attack.

Such factors would drive the combat segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical events will significantly drive military camouflage uniform market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US is a key market for military camouflage uniform market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Notes:

The military camouflage uniform market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The military camouflage uniform market is segmented by Type (Combat and Operational) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including American Apparel Inc., Cortman Textiles Ltd., Crye Precision LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., IBENA Textilwerke GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Manifattura Landi Srl, Milliken Co., National Safety Apparel, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

