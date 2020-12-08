Largest Autonomous Computer Vision-Only Store Opens, Powered by AiFi Solutions

The 4000-square foot 'hybrid' convenience market supports both an autonomous and cashier shopping experience, offering a cost-effective and quick-to-deploy solution for retailers

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / AiFi, the company creating frictionless AI-powered autonomous shopping experiences, today announces the opening of the largest hybrid computer vision-only store with a cashier option, powered by AiFi Solutions. AiFi's camera-only solution offers a cost effective and easy-to-deploy shopping experience while delivering the highest industry standards in tracking and receipt accuracy.

The 4000-square foot convenience store is stocked with 2000 SKUs ranging from fresh meats to snacks, and the hybrid model allows customers to shop autonomously (by checking in using an AiFi app) or continue to shop as usual with a cashier at checkout. The hybrid, dual shopping approach allows retailers to offer customers either experience, which is an attractive option for retailers who prefer to gradually introduce fully autonomous solutions in their stores.

Located in Shanghai, this store is the largest of four stores in the city now powered by AiFi's computer vision technology. The technology accurately tracks shopping behavior and the items customers select or put back as they travel through the store, keeping identities private with no facial recognition or biometric data. The checkout-free option is available 24/7 while the traditional checkout stand and cashier can assist from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Customers either walk out or pay in the traditional manner at the cashier. For those customers opting for the autonomous experience, they receive receipts on their phones within seconds as they leave the store.

"The hybrid approach offers retailers a way to introduce the autonomous experience to customers and get everyone accustomed to the pleasures of no more frustrating waiting in line while simultaneously avoiding crowds, which is especially important during the pandemic," said Steve Gu, CEO and Co-founder, AiFi. "We are delivering a contactless, fast, and enjoyable shopping experience to customers while providing detailed inventory and analytics that make for a very efficient operation for retailers. We are also completely GDPR and CCPA compliant so no customer personal information is disclosed."

AiFi has seen a growing global demand for all types of autonomous stores with major retailers deploying checkout-free solutions. For retailers, AiFi's computer vision technology can be deployed quickly--in as few as five days for a retrofitted store--and with no disruption to the business. To date, AiFi has partnerships with five of the top 10 U.S. grocery chains, three of the top six European chains, and with a top store chain in Australia. The company is on track to open more than 330 stores in 2021, with more than a dozen stores opening right at the beginning of 2021.

"AiFi's computer vision technology is highly-scalable and flexible so retailers can tailor their stores in whatever ways they need. Launching this new large convenience-type store with autonomous checkout was very quick, and we are delighted to add this one to the other three AiFi-powered stores already operating in the Shanghai community," continued Gu.

For more information about AiFi and its technology, visit aifi.com.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1F9x1Y-JX42xmiuxrCdjPz_4hRyHvqLPH?usp=sharing

About AiFi

AiFi is an AI technology company bringing a new era of retail to the world's most influential retail partners. The company's flexible solutions automate stores of all sizes ranging from small footprint pop-up stores to massive supermarkets. With its Autonomous Store Platform OASIS and cost-effective computer vision solutions, AiFi creates delightful customer shopping experiences with top global customers including Carrefour, Albert Heijn, and Zabka. For more information about AiFi and its technology, visit aifi.com.

Media Contacts:

Liu Yang

press@aifi.com

650-825-8285

Erica Zeidenberg for AiFi

press@aifi.com

925-518-8159

SOURCE: AiFi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619906/Largest-Autonomous-Computer-Vision-Only-Store-Opens-Powered-by-AiFi-Solutions