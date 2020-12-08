To promote OdySight, an innovative vision monitoring technology.

Tilak Healthcare, a digital therapeutics pioneer specializing in the development of mobile medical application games used as monitoring and rehabilitation tools for chronic diseases, is proud to announce a framework agreement with Novartis Pharma AG for the promotion internationally of Tilak Healthcare's first clinically validated mobile app for patient remote vision monitoring, OdySight.

OdySight is an engaging smartphone application used to monitor and engage patients with chronic eye diseases associated with aging. The app is available by prescription and includes accurate vision tests and fun puzzles to boost patient engagement. Adapted to patient needs, the app serves as an important link in strengthening the patient-clinician relationship.

Worldwide, 650 million people are in need of regular visual acuity assessments, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Regular follow-ups between scheduled clinic visits using digital tools like OdySight may facilitate the improvement of patient care, particularly in the context of COVID-19.

Having successfully launched a joint promotion with Novartis France in 2019, Tilak Healthcare and Novartis Pharma AG wish to make OdySight well-known and accessible to many more patients by expanding the co-promotion internationally.

Nikos Tripodis, Global Business Franchise Head, Ophthalmology at Novartis Pharma AG states that: "We welcome this collaboration with Tilak Healthcare. During the unprecedented health crisis, Novartis is committed to facilitating the patient care journey. It is with this in mind that Novartis has partnered with Tilak Healthcare to promote OdySight."

Edouard Gasser, CEO of Tilak Healthcare, adds: "We are pleased to embark on this journey alongside Novartis Pharma AG, which has a long history of providing innovative solutions for patients. Thanks to this partnership, Tilak Healthcare will make OdySight accessible to a lot more people and will help optimize the current healthcare process. The current exceptional circumstances reinforce our belief in the usefulness of clinically validated digital tools for optimizing remote patient monitoring and building tomorrow's healthcare system."

About OdySight

Developed by medical experts and seasoned gaming professionals, OdySight is a concrete example of digital solutions that may improve patient care. The app includes visual acuity and Amsler grid tests validated against current gold standard methods. A secure dashboard gives medical personal access to the patients' test results in real time, allowing them to monitor relevant visual parameters between consultations. By combining the power of gaming with easy and reliable testing, patients not only return to take the tests because they enjoy the game, but also because they receive reassurance from the alert system. Doctors in turn can better remotely monitor their patients and provide more timely care.

About Tilak Healthcare

Tilak Healthcare is a unique videogame studio where like-minded and passionate people create fun mobile medical games for patients with chronic diseases. There is an ever-increasing demand for medical services, placing a huge burden on the healthcare system; doctors and caregivers need new, validated tools and resources to improve access. At Tilak Healthcare, every product on the market is clinically validated, developed with physician and patient advocates, compliant with medical device regulations, and protects the patient's privacy.

For more information: http://www.tilakhealthcare.com/

