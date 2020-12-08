

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $442.43 million, or $18.61 per share. This compares with $350.34 million, or $14.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $17.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $3.15 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $442.43 Mln. vs. $350.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $18.61 vs. $14.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $17.77 -Revenue (Q1): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



