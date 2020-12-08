Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises, today announced the availability of a new Plurilock mobile app for iOS and Android.

Going forward, the Company will include the new mobile app as a standard part of ADAPT, Plurilock's invisible multi-factor authentication ("MFA") product which uses behavioral-biometrics and machine learning to identify users based on distinct movement patterns in their typing style.

Under normal circumstances, ADAPT enables authentication without the need for SMS codes, USB authenticators, or other, more cumbersome types of MFA available on the market today. The Company's new mobile apps will enable organizations to authenticate users even when ADAPT's behavioral-biometric technology is unable to confirm a user's identity-for example, in cases in which a minor injury has temporarily affected the way that a user types.

"Plurilock's mobile app complements ADAPT and enhances its ability to identify users under different circumstances, resulting in ADAPT being a stand-alone login authentication solution," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "Organizations no longer need to consider other alternatives for back-up authentication to overcome situations in which users cannot authenticate themselves biometrically. We are pleased to offer this functionality to our clients going forward."

The Plurilock mobile app is compatible with all recent iOS and Android devices and is free to download on Apple's iOS App Store and Google's Play Store.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69719