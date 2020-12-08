Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - - December 8, 2020) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective today, its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. The Pasofino ticker is (OTCQB: EFRGF).

Pasofino President & CEO Ian Stalker commented: "With the listing on the OTCQB in the United States, Pasofino's stock is available for trading to a significantly larger and more diverse investor base, in addition to Canadian and European investors who we have been reaching through our listings on the TSXV and FSE, respectively. This new listing does not only increase overall liquidity, but it will also allow improved access and visibility to a wider range of institutional investors and investment houses."

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN) and FSE (N07). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Project, once defined feasibility studies and exploration programs have been met.

Pasofino is also earning a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Ian Stalker, President & CEO Africa

T: 604 367 8110

E: istalker@pasofinogold.com

Steve Dunn, President & CEO North America

T: (416) 361-2827

E: sdunn@pasofinogold.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to successfully file and obtain approval for the Qualifying Prospectus, the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals in respect of the Qualifying Prospectus, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

