Marble Market to Rise at a CAGR of ~6% to reach US$ 93.7 Billion by 2030; Increasing Adoption of Luxurious Lifestyle to Add Impetus to Market, TMR

- Advertising and marketing of luxury lifestyle have boosted the demand for top quality materials for building and construction, thereby boosting the marble market

- Market to reach US$ 93.7 Billion by the end of 2030, current trend of kitchen and bathroom renovations in emerging economies to help increase popularity of marbles

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The change in lifestyle and living conditions and the advent of smart technology have accelerated the demand for marble in the worldwide market, thereby aiding to its expansion. High demand for residential and commercial infrastructure especially from the emerging nations will help the global marble market witness promising growth rates.

The growth of the construction and material industry has propelled an increasing demand for building materials such as sand, wood, cement, marbles, and others. Developers of the real estate business are witnessing business in large numbers on account of the elevated demand and supply chain of marble. Such factors will also aid in expansion of the market in the forecast years.

The global marble market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~6% and reach US$ 93.7 Billion by the end of 2030.

Best quality marble materials are usually preferred for construction of kitchen top surfaces. Local marble manufacturers are expanding their brand presence in order to gain a competitive edge in the overall market. This is done by the introduction of luxury interior designs for residential and commercial spaces is currently trending.

Key Findings of the Marble Market Report

A majority of shares in the marble market is derived from the bathroom, kitchen countertops, and flooring applications.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the marble market with a 30.7% share in 2019. This is owing to the increasing number of construction and renovation activities in the emerging nations.

is likely to dominate the marble market with a 30.7% share in 2019. This is owing to the increasing number of construction and renovation activities in the emerging nations. Companies like Polycor Inc., and Levantina y Asociados de minerals, S.A. are holding about 40 - 50% shares in the competitive landscape of the marble market.

The entry of new startup companies is intensifying the overall market competition.

Marble Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

With the decline in prices of marble, a rapid increase in its demand is witnessed that will bode well for the market in the coming years.

The increasing use of marble powder for improving the physical properties of structural blocks is expected to add to its popularity in the market, thereby augmenting the overall growth.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on improving their customer service to record the experience of consumers both before and after marble installation.

Marble Market: Geographical Insights

As per the evaluations of Transparency Market Research, the global marbles market is gathering a major share from Asia Pacific. The abundance of marble resources in nations such as China will help this region attract major revenues in the forecast duration. Apart from this, the rapid industrialization and urbanization activities that propelled the need to construct public squares, high-end communities, airports, shopping malls, and club houses will also help boost the growth of the regional market in the coming years.

Indian companies operating in the marble market are adopting new strategies and investing heavily in research and development activities to offer better quality products in the market. Players are also making efforts and promoting their brands so as to gain an upper hand in the overall market. Among marble products, organic leaf-like patterns are currently gaining immense popularity. For instance, a company based in Gujrat such as Rollza Granito is offering innovative products showcasing variety of marble designs in the white marble tile slabs. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Global Marble Market, by Product

Tiles or Slabs

Blocks

Global Marble Market, by Application

Kitchen & Bathroom Countertops

Floors

Bathroom Fittings

Building Decoration

Art & Cravings

Furniture

Others (Including Vases and Lamps)

Global Marble Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Rest of North America

Europe



U.K.



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

