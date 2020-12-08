

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) said it expects full-year 2020 distributable cash flow (DCF) per share to be near the mid-point of the C$4.50 to C$4.80 guidance range. For 2021, the company expects DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00. Enbridge also re-affirmed its 5-7% average long-term annual distributable cash flow per share growth outlook.



Enbridge announced that the quarterly dividend for 2021 will be increased from C$0.81 to C$0.835 per share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.



