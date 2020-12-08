Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 8
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 December 2020 was 860.38p (ex income) 861.03p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
08 December 2020
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de