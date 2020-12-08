Planet 13 Stock Up 135% in 2020, But Watch Out for 2021Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CNSX:PLTH, OTCMKTS:PLNHF) continues to be one of my favorite pot stocks. Early-bird investors have to be pleased with the company's performance too. PLNHF stock is up 196% year-over-year, 135% year-to-date, and 682% since bottoming in March.It's been a great year for Planet 13 stock, and 2021 looks like it could be even better.The company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...