Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame and Phase Tea Complete Successful Product Development & Market Testing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. ALKM (OTC PINK: ALKM) a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast CoPacker Inc. and Phase Tea, LLC. have completed a successful test market of several new formulas and products they have jointly developed.

Initial production testing and samples were incredibly well received, and moved Phase Tea into full scale production with Alkame. The first truckload has now been manufactured and completed, with Phase Tea shipping to their fulfillment center for drop shipping of online orders as they prepare to officially launch their products, ecommerce website, and online distribution in the coming weeks.

This initial run provides both Phase Tea and Alkame with the completion of 3 delicious flavors, including Mint Tea, Green Tea, and Peach Tea. All 3 of the beverages contain 15mg of CBD per bottle, and a host of all-natural and organic ingredients in a 16oz glass bottle, with more products to be developed soon.

"We are extremely happy in the successes we are seeing after working with the Alkame Team to develop our products," says Phase Tea's CEO, Nicholas Gaeta. "We have seen great successes with the flavor profiles and a great response on the packaging configurations developed by the team, and are excited to be launching our products together in the coming weeks."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

