NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 December 2020 were: 178.11p Capital only 178.53p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2020, the Company has 79,784,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,577,261 which are held in treasury.