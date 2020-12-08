

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reaction to the latest developments in Washington might be influencing investor sentiments on Tuesday. Brexit talks as well as U.S. stimulus negotiations also have an influence on market movements.



In the initial hours, the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open in negative.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 136.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 47.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq rose 55.71 points or 0.5 percent to 12,519.95, the Dow fell 148.47 points or 0.5 percent to 30,069.79 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.2 percent to 3,691.96.



On the economic front, the labor department's Productivity and Costs for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm productivity cost is for 4.9 percent, while it grew 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the Store Sales were up 9.2 percent.



A three-year Treasury Note auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Chinese shares finished down. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 6.43 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,410.18, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 202.29 points, or 0.76 percent, to 26,304.56.



Japanese shares ended lower for a third straight session. The Nikkei average dropped 80.36 points, or 0.30 percent, to 26,467.08, while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,758.81.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 55.02 points or 0.41 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 32.59 points or 0.49 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 101.92 points or 0.98 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.66 percent.



