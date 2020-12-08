Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company" or "CENTR") is pleased to announce that, based on preliminary financial data, sales and shipments of CENTR reached over USD $416,000 for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020, an increase of 99% over Q1.

"Q2 confirmed CENTR as a powerhouse brand," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "CENTR continues to demonstrate strong growth every quarter, despite obvious retail headwinds. We look forward to Q3 demonstrating increasing sales volume."

The Company expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings in January 2021, in line with reporting requirements.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan



Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This press release contains sales figure estimates for the second quarter and "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69678