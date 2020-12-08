Tracker Ventures Corp. Announces Submission of 2A Listing Statement to the Canadian Securities Exchange and Restructuring of Contakt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tracker") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated October 30, 2020, October 19, 2020, and October 6, 2020, the Company has submitted a Form 2A Listing Statement ("Listing Statement") to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") respecting the Company's pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World").

Trading of Tracker's shares on the CSE remains halted in connection with the pending Acquisition and are not expected to resume until the CSE has approved the above noted Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition.

Zayn Kalyan, Tracker's Chief Technology Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, stated "We are very excited to announce the submission of the Listing Statement to the CSE. Our team has been working very hard towards completing the Acquisition of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World") and today marks another milestone in the process."

"The submission of the 2A Listing Statement is a testament to the mutual progress the Tracker and Contakt teams have made over the past two months. While trading of Tracker's shares remains halted for the time being, our team has been working hard to commercialize the Contakt World platform in the near term, which we expect could save countless lives as health agencies together with businesses and institutions in their jurisdictions deploy our solutions," stated Justin Beck, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Contakt World.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has restructured the Acquisition pursuant to an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") entered into with its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1276313 B.C. LTD. ("Subco"), and Contakt World, Contakt LLC and certain founding shareholders of Contakt LLC (the "Founding Shareholders"). The Amalgamation Agreement replaces and supersedes the share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") dated October 30, 2020 among the Company, Contakt World, Contakt LLC and the Founding Shareholders.

Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Acquisition will be carried out by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby Subco and Contakt World will amalgamate and Contakt World will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Amalgamation Agreement was structured to reflect the same deal terms as those set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement, including in respect of conditions to closing, consideration and composition of the resulting issuer board.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB: B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely" or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the conditions precedent to completion of the Acquisition, the Company's future business plans once the Acquisition has been completed and the CSE's approval of the Listing Statement. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's and Contakt World's respective management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company and Contakt World believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: whether the parties are able to satisfy the relevant conditions precedent under the Amalgamation Agreement; and whether the parties are able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the Acquisition. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Tracker, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

