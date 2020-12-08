ClickStream Corporation: Clickstream Retains Heather Krug Public Relations & Marketing To Promote WinQuik App

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today bringing on veteran PR pro Heather Krug and her consulting practice Heather Krug PR & Marketing to create strategic media plans for the company and trivia app WinQuik.

"Heather came to us highly recommended, and we needed someone who could jump right in and help generate awareness around WinQuik's incredible hosts and the live, daily and 1vs1 challenge trivia games," said Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream. "WinQuik is growing and there's a tremendous opportunity for surprise celebrity cameos and additional partnerships. We're looking forward to a bright 2021."

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities as it scales to expand programming for WinQuik, the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The free-to-play platform features gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and the opportunity to win real cash and prizes. Clickstream is monetizing WinQuik with corporate sponsors by offering unique user hits and driving eyeballs to their product from such games.

"What I love about WinQuik is how easy and fun it is to play. It tests your knowledge across many topics," said Heather Krug. "During challenging times people need something to help them escape. WinQuik is entertaining for everyone to play and it stands out because you're racing against the clock. Plus, winning some money is always a bonus!" She added, "I think I won them over with my very high trivia score on 'Famous Siblings' and maybe it's a good thing they didn't see my score on 'Greek Mythology'."

ABOUT HEATHER KRUG PUBLIC RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Heather Krug is a seasoned communications professional who brings more than 20 years of experience to her clients. She's driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, a love for entertainment and brands, and possesses an agile approach to developing clients' narratives.

Heather has vast experience in entertainment, sports, and consumer products. She excels at developing strategic public relations and marketing campaigns for celebrities and athletes, securing press for film and TV/streaming series, and new product and company launches.

As a respected communicator, Heather has led a number of high-profile accounts and projects for clients such as: The Coca-Cola Company, Kazakh Tourism "Borat" Very Nice campaign, NFL Network, Al Roker Entertainment, HULU, Amazon, Disney, Riot Games, NASCAR, McDonald's, Stoli Vodka, Dr. Teal's, Bear Grylls, and World Surf League. For more information, please visit http://www.heatherkrug.com/.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes pop culture, sports, survival, science, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather@heatherkrug.com

310-463-1415

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619784/Clickstream-Retains-Heather-Krug-Public-Relations-Marketing-To-Promote-WinQuikTM-App