uBid Holdings Changed Name to RDE, Inc. to Better Reflect its Focus

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBID) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, today announced its corporate name change to RDE, Inc., and ticker symbol to OTCQB:RSTN, in order to better reflect its new focus and mission. Over the past several months, the Company has re-positioned itself since its acquisition of Restaurant.com in March 2020.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We feel RDE, Inc., Restaurants, Dining and Entertainment, better reflects our focus, mission and strategic vision. These past several months have been exciting since we acquired Restaurant.com and executed several strategic business deals including Feed It Forward, FandagoNOW Dine and Stream. We look forward to continuing to offer the best online dining deals, plus providing our restaurant partners resources where they need it most. We are now well-positioned to support restaurants and local communities at a critical time in their revival from the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants now more than ever realize they need creative solutions and offerings to make up for lost revenue and to re-create themselves from purely traditional in dining room service. We look forward to executing on our vision in becoming "all things restaurants" and being a solid strategic partner to national and local restaurants."

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although uBid Holdings, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, uBid Holdings, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

