The IWSC victory places Teerenpeli Single Malt whisky on the world map

Lahti-based Teerenpeli Brewery Distillery has been awarded as the "Worldwide whisky producer" in one of the world's largest alcohol competitions, the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Lahti-based Teerenpeli Brewery and Distillery has been awarded as the "Worldwide whisky producer" in one of the world's largest alcohol competitions, the International Wine and Spirit Competition. Photo by Teerenpeli.

Hundreds of distilleries from around the world took part in the international competition in London. Four skillful producers were invited to the final round as a nominee for the Best Worldwide Whisky Producer 2020. The nominees with Teerenpeli this year were Kavalan Distillery from Taiwan, Sazerac Company from the United States, and The Lark Distillery from Australia in the category for Scotch Whisky producers.

"It was a great honor for us to receive the first candidacy in Finland. But the fact that we won the series is, of course, a tremendous recognition of almost 20 years of work", says Mr. Samuli Korhonen, General Manager of Teerenpeli Brewery Distillery.

Mr. Anssi Pyysing, Entrepreneur and CEO of Teerenpeli, considers the victory a big surprise but he also sees many good reasons for it. "The location of Teerenpeli Distillery is perfect for whisky-making. The groundwater filtered by the Salpausselkä ridges is the best in the world. Barley is grown in local fields and after harvesting, it is malted in the town of Lahti just next to Teerenpeli Distillery. On top of that adding all the experience, skill, and passion of the excellent staff at Teerenpeli, you end up being the best in the world."

The IWSC awarded Teerenpeli Distillery whiskies with top mentions in the summer. The Whisky Producer of the Year award completed Teerenpeli's rise as a world-class whisky maker, Korhonen describes.

This year, Teerenpeli signed new export agreements in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Whisky exporting to Germany and Sweden is also increasing, and an agreement with a Swedish importing company is going to take Teerenpeli Kaski whisky to Systembolaget stores as the first Finnish whisky.

Teerenpeli Group is a family business owned by Anssi and Marianne Pyysing. Company runs whisky distillery and brewery in Lahti, Finland and ten restaurants all over Finland. Teerenpeli Group was established in 1994 and employs more than 100 people.

