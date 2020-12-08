The refractory materials market for the GCC steel industry market is expected to grow by 28.96 MT, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry Market in GCC Countries 2020-2024

The demand from the construction and infrastructure sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuating cost of refractory materials and high energy consumption might hamper growth.

Refractory Materials Market For GCC Steel Industry Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the bricks segment in 2019. The increasing use of rectangular bricks in furnace lining applications and the availability of various shapes for other diverse applications are driving the growth of the segment.

Refractory Materials Market For GCC Steel Industry Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Saudi Arabia is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 62% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Saudi Arabia. The growth of the market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the thriving construction industry. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in the UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of the Middle East.

Companies Covered:

Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Dalmia Bharat Group

Imerys SA

Krosaki Harima Corp.

Refractarios ALFRAN SA

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Saudi Refractory Industries

Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.

Vesuvius Plc

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

