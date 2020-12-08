The refractory materials market for the GCC steel industry market is expected to grow by 28.96 MT, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The demand from the construction and infrastructure sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuating cost of refractory materials and high energy consumption might hamper growth.
Refractory Materials Market For GCC Steel Industry Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the bricks segment in 2019. The increasing use of rectangular bricks in furnace lining applications and the availability of various shapes for other diverse applications are driving the growth of the segment.
Refractory Materials Market For GCC Steel Industry Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Saudi Arabia is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 62% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Saudi Arabia. The growth of the market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the thriving construction industry. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in the UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of the Middle East.
Companies Covered:
- Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Dalmia Bharat Group
- Imerys SA
- Krosaki Harima Corp.
- Refractarios ALFRAN SA
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
- Saudi Refractory Industries
- Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.
- Vesuvius Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Form type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Form type
- Bricks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Monolithic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Form type
Market Segmentation by Country
- Market segments
- Comparison by Country
- Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UAE Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Qatar Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Country
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Dalmia Bharat Group
- Imerys SA
- Krosaki Harima Corp.
- Refractarios ALFRAN SA
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
- Saudi Refractory Industries
- Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.
- Vesuvius Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
