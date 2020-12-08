Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE THE ENGAGEMENT of Cumulus Media to assist the Company with its Public Relations and Marketing Program.





Cumulus Media, the largest audio network in the United States with nearly 8,000 affiliated stations, is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month providing local and national advertising. Cumulus Media, will expose the Company's Passive Portal and EBT Camera to an ever-larger audience.

"As a communications partner with Defense Technologies International Corp., I am excited to assist and introduce the Company's Superior Quality EBT Camera and its unique Passive Portal to our large audience," said Jonathan Silver.

"Cumulus Media will introduce our technologies worldwide with large potential market opportunities accelerating the Company's sales and revenues," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "And in addition to the school systems, developing markets where public security is of greatest concern."

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal® weapons and elevated temperature detection systems to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technologies, the Passive Portal and EBT Camera, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/andhttp://www.passivesecurityscan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

