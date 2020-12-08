Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RELT): The year 2019 shaped up to be an incredibly successful one for Reliant Pools, with the company seeing record-breaking sales and exponential growth. The year 2020 has shaped up to be even better than 2019. As of December 2020, Reliant Pools has not only surpassed sales numbers realized in 2019, but the company has actually doubled them. Last year, Reliant Pools signed a total of 16 pool installation contracts worth a total of $2.06 million in sales. As of the current date in late 2020, Reliant Pools has signed 28 contracts for pool installations over the past 11 months, worth a total of $4.3 million in sales. As fantastic as 2020 has been for business for the Austin pool company, 2021 is shaping up to even better and is off to a promising start as the new year approaches.

Reliant Pools, an umbrella company under parent company Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT), has capitalized on its expertise and professionalism in the pool industry in Austin, TX, as well as the spike in demand for pool installations as a result of the ongoing pandemic. More and more homeowners are looking for ways to boost the leisurely amenities in their homes as travel has plummeted in the midst of the health crisis. Installing swimming pools continues to be one of the more popular home improvements to make. Despite COVID-19 fears, Reliant Pools Inc. continues to exceed expectations for growth and looks forward to the new opportunities in the new year to come.

About Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT)

Reliant Holdings Inc. was established in 2013 as Reliant Pools, and over the past decade, the company has expanded into a publicly traded firm that now incorporates Reliant Custom Homes. Reliant continues to expand its operations after two record-breaking years in a row and another likely record-breaking year to come.

