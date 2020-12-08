

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc gained ground against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The franc spiked up to a fresh 4-week high of 1.0770 against the euro. This followed a low of 1.0799 seen at 1:30 am ET.



Against the yen and the dollar, the franc ticked up to 0.8887 and 117.11, off its early lows of 116.65 and 0.8914, respectively.



The franc is seen finding resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 118.5 against the yen and 0.86 against the dollar.



