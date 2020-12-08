Former co-founder and co-CEO of Sirius Decisions will help the firm expand the reach of its Sales as a Science approach

Winning by Design, the leader in transforming and scaling revenue organizations, announces several significant developments generated by its ongoing global expansion. B2B marketing thought leader John Neeson has been named an Independent Advisor to the firm, which has also earned key industry rankings, expanded internationally, and forged a critical partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Neeson is best known as co-founder and co-CEO of SiriusDecisions, which was acquired by Forrester in January 2019. Currently Neeson is a Lecturer and Faculty Mentor at MIT Sloan School of Management and an Adjunct Professor at Boston College Carroll School of Management.

"John's experience growing a consulting company from $10 million to over $100 million in revenues, as well as his expertise in driving growth through recurring revenue and subscription content services, will benefit Winning by Design and our enterprise clients," said Dominique Levin, Co-CEO of Winning by Design.

Inc. Magazine recognized Winning by Design's impressive growth by ranking it number 522 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. With its 886% three-year growth performance, Winning by Design landed in the top 10% of the magazine's annual list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Earlier this year, Forrester included Winning by Design as one of 23 providers in its Now Tech report for Sales Training And Services

The firm's growth includes recent strategic expansions and partnerships.

With the addition of technology industry executive Charlie Wood, based in Sydney, Australia, to Winning by Design's team of Managing Directors, clients in the ANZ and Asia Pacific markets can now access the firm's asynchronous sales processes needed in today's business environment.

Known for its Sales as a Science revolutionary approach to remote selling, Winning by Design has also been named as an AWS Consulting Partner by Amazon. It joins the list of qualified professional services firms within the AWS Partner Network that are helping customers of all types begin and accelerate their journey to the cloud.

Winning by Design now has an active presence in major markets across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and the greater Asia Pacific region. It offers a wide range of services that help clients increase their pipeline volume, sales velocity, win rates, and customer retention and loyalty in order to rapidly accelerate their revenue and achieve the sustainable growth they seek.

About Winning by Design

We help our clients design, build, and scale their revenue organizations, specializing in enabling sales, marketing, and customer teams to succeed with remote selling and asynchronous strategies. Our roots come from advising and collaborating with high-growth SaaS companies, and we apply those best practices more broadly to help B2B companies and global enterprise organizations achieve sustainable growth.

Trusted by 500+ organizations around the world, we're known for our foundation of scientific frameworks instilled into GTM teams through playbook/process design, interactive training, and repeatable coaching. See our customer reviews on G2 and watch how we train in our videos on YouTube.

