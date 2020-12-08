Frei Brings Proven Experience in High-Growth Sales Strategy for Global Companies

Swaarm announced today that David Frei has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Frei most recently served as Senior Manager of Business Development at HERE Technologies, the industry-leading map and location services company with backers from Daimler, BMW, Audi, Intel, Bosch. He will leverage his experience in consulting and technology sales, expanding global businesses into new territories and markets, to help drive Swaarm's growth rapidly.

David Frei said: "The Swaarm founding team has built world-class performance-based tracking and optimization technology that offers the best value for money platform in the market, and our first clients are already seeing success. With the recent seed funding of EUR 800K by serial investors Ilona van Megen and Rudolf van Megen, Supervisory Board Member of DE-CIX Group AG, we have the trust of Germany's start up pioneers and the ability to accelerate the business. My goal moving forward is to bring Swaarm to the global market to enable more and more clients to benefit from the power of automation and to help them make each action simpler, faster and better."

Yogeeta Chainani, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Swaarm, said: "This is an exciting time for our business with market-leading technology, eager clientele and highly supportive investors. We are delighted David has joined our team to help us rapidly grow our business and, of course, to further develop our platform to serve our clients in a superior way. His expertise in global market expansion and building high-growth, high-scale teams along with his understanding of how to work closely with global companies across numerous verticals makes him ideally suited to accelerate our business during these times of significant growth and change."

Before joining Swaarm, Frei started his professional career as a consultant at the leading global consultancy Roland Berger, successfully managing projects for global companies. He holds a Master of Science in Management from studying at Korea University and Georg-August-Universität Göttingen.

About Swaarm

Based in Berlin, Swaarm is a performance-based marketing platform that provides an innovative adtech tracking solution for agencies, advertisers and networks to manage, track, analyze and optimize their marketing campaigns at scale. For more information, visit www.swaarm.com.

