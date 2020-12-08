Additive Manufacturing Luminary Magnus René Joins 6K's Advisory Board

Sales Executive Eric Bono Also Joins 6K Additive as Vice President of Sales, Additive Powders

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, the world's leading developer of additive manufacturing powders derived from sustainable sources, today announced that former CEO of Arcam and current SLM board member Magnus René has joined 6K's advisory board. The company also announced the appointment of Eric Bono as Vice President of Sales for its 6K Additive division.

"The addition of Magnus René to our advisory board is strategic for 6K on several fronts," explained Dr. Aaron Bent, CEO for 6K. "His experience in additive manufacturing speaks for itself having grown Arcam to one of the leading AM metal technologies. In addition, his ability to manage the Arcam organization through organic growth combined with acquisitions to strategically position the company is directly related to 6K's future. This type of experience and guidance is not only critical but timely for 6K as we accelerate our commercial offerings."

René added, "I am excited to join 6K's advisory board. As organizations expand their additive manufacturing production capabilities, sourcing and handling of metal powders will be increasingly critical. 6K has the technology and ability to deliver high performance, sustainably recycled powders which is not only needed from an environmental view but also necessary to bring cost down."

The company also has strengthened its commercial team with the addition of Eric Bono as Vice President of sales for the 6K Additive division. Bono brings over 25 years of executive leadership and powder sales experience having held business development and engineering positions previously at Carpenter Technology, Puris AM powders, Summit Materials and FMW Composite Systems.

Dr. Bent added, "Having a world-class leader like Eric at the helm for our North American powder team will accelerate our commercial sales activities and greatly deepen our relationships with global end-user accounts in aerospace, defense, medical and industrial markets. Eric's strong rapport spans across the supply chain from his business development experience with not only metal powder but also additively manufactured end-use parts which will directly translate to increased penetration for 6K."

6K's UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma, with a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination, and capable of high throughput production of advanced materials including Onyx In718 and Onyx Ti64 AM powders. 6K's UniMelt technology can also spheroidize ferrous alloys like SS17-4PH, SS316, other nickel superalloys including Inconel 625, HX, cobalt-base alloys like CoCr, refractory metals like Mo, W, Re, reactive alloys such as Ti-6-4, TiAl, Al alloys as well as high-temperature ceramics such as MY and YSZ.

6K recently announced a $1 Million DLA phase II award to establish a domestic capability to recover and convert critical metals from defense scrap into premium additive manufacturing powder. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Relativity Space to develop AM rocket parts for space made from 6K sustainable materials. The full press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com