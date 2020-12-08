On December 7, 2020 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" final takeover bid to be organized by "TransComponent Holding". The organizer of the final takeover bid is the company "TransComponent Holding" registered in the Russian Federation (registration no. 1137774695495; legal address - 101000 Moscow, Bolshaya Lubyanka str. 22), which has acquired 98.64% of the voting shares of AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠIBUVES RUPNICA". "TransComponent Holding" directly owns 34.45% of AS "RIGAS ELEKTROMAŠINBUVES RUPNICA" voting shares. In addition to this "TransComponent Holding" has acquired indirect shareholding (18.19%) through Crowning Finance Cyprus Ltd., a company incorporated in Cyprus. (registration number HE 336171; legal address Stasinou 8, PHOTOS PHOTIADES BUSINESS CTR, Office 402, 1060, Nicosia Cyprus) and indirect participation (46%) through the company "Krona grup" registered in the Russian Federation (registration number 5087746669357; legal address - Moscow, Preobrazhenskaya ploschad 8, LIV, 5A). According to the information provided in the prospectus, the record date is the fifth business day after the publication of the information specified in Section 82, Paragraph seven of the Financial Instruments Market Law in the official publication "Latvijas Vestnesis". The final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the prospectus is 7.46 EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.