TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Selected as Official Contact Tracing Solution for TD Garden

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader wearable safety tech including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive contact tracing solutions provider for New England's largest sports and entertainment arena, TD Garden.

Five hundred TD Garden employees throughout the venue will wear TraceSafe's bluetooth-enabled contact tracing wearables. TraceSafe's cloud-based solutions will be integrated into TD Garden's existing wireless systems by installing TraceSafe's Gateways throughout venue's wireless apparatus.

TD Garden is the home of the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics franchises, and hosts 3.5 million people at innumerable live shows and concerts. In addition to the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics, TD Garden has also hosted the NCAA Frozen Four tournament, the US figure skating championships, and is set to host the 2021 Laver Cup next year - an international men's tennis tournament.

Further, TD Garden is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global food, venue, and hotel management company. Delaware North is well-known throughout venues and airports across the Northeastern United States.

Executive Quote

"We could not be more excited to announce this partnership with TD Garden. TD Garden is an iconic venue and an institution in the city of Boston," announced TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd. "This is yet another example of a major sports and event venue placing their trust in the TraceSafe suite of contact tracing and quarantine management solutions. Additionally, by partnering with Delaware North, which owns and operates TD Garden, we will gain visibility and a strong foothold in the venue management and hospitality world."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 604 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alan@ tracesafe.io

John Costigan

+1 604 620-8589

jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: TraceSafe Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619920/TraceSafe-Selected-as-Official-Contact-Tracing-Solution-for-TD-Garden