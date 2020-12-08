Dairy Ingredients Market to Benefit Through Strategic Alliance with Government Owned Co-Opeartives: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on forming strategic alliances with government owned milk distribution grids and milk co-operatives to extend their market presence.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global dairy ingredients market is projected to stay on a positive growth trajectory over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The global market is expanding as a result of an exponentially rising populace which is encouraging higher demand for dairy products. In spite of facing a breakdown on the onset of COVID-19, increased uptake of milk and related products is keeping demand afloat of dairy ingredients. Moreover, market players are establishing efficient links with government entities to improve their presence in regional markets.

"Although sales substantially dropped in the initial months due to COVID-19 inflicted lockdowns, demand has recovered in due course. Since governments broaden fiscal stimuli, dairy market players are pushed to increase output, thus sustaining the market." says an FMI analyst.

Dairy Ingredients Market - Key Highlights

Milk powder is anticipated to extend at a significant pace, due to increased implementation of casein and whey proteins to produce dairy products.

Bakery and confectionery application will remain key application throughout the forecast period.

E-commerce sales channels is anticipated to gain traction amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Livestock-sourced dairy products will remain dominant, due to higher bovine milk uptake.

APAC will remain the largest and fastest growing dairy ingredient market, throughout the forecast period.

Dairy Ingredients Market - Drivers

Population expansion has boosted demand for dairy ingredients as well as offering expansion scope.

Strategic alliances will government bodies will assist in market growth

Growing awareness regarding physical health will foster demand for the market over forecast period.

Technological progressions to improve production competence, rising youth populace demanding sports & energy drinks are the favoring expansion of the dairy ingredient market.

Dairy Ingredients Market - Restraints

Rising demand for substitutes, such as plant protein and customers preference for vegan products, limits he overall market growth.

Growing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies can negatively impact the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has sky-rocketed the sales of dairy ingredient products all over the world. Since more customers drift towards usage of dairy products due to supposed nutritional benefits, sales have thrived reliably in recent months. While, the onset of the pandemic reported a substantial downswing owing to the stringent lockdowns.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies identified in the dairy ingredients market are AMCO Proteins, Lactalis Group, Cayuga Dairy Ingredients, Arla Foods, Epi Ingredients, Dairy Farmers of America, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group, Ingredia SA, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. and Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

Collaborations, acquisitions, product launches and advanced r&d are the key strategies adopted by the aforementioned players. Moreover, a few players also participate in trade fairs and exhibitions to outspread product outreach to new consumers. In addition, they are seeking to tap developing markets.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Dairy Ingredients market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of type (proteins, milk powder, milk fat concentrates, lactose & its derivatives and other types), livestock (livestock and other stock), application (bakery & confectionery, dairy products, sports nutrition products, infant formulas and other applications) and distribution channel (e-commerce, specialty retailers, supermarket & hypermarket and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

