Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Gert Jan van Noortwijk to the Board of Directors

Seasoned Industry Executive Adds Extensive Global Supply Chain and Agribusiness Expertise

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that Mr. Gert Jan van Noortwijk, a seasoned agribusiness executive with over thirty years of global supply chain experience, has been appointed to the Organto board of directors, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. van Noortwijk brings extensive strategic global agribusiness and supply chain expertise to Organto with deep expertise in raw material procurement, product handling, logistics, currency and commodity hedging and business development, all key activities for Organto as it continues to build out its global organic fruits and vegetables platform. During his career Mr. van Noortwijk has served in progressively responsible leadership roles with a number of agribusinesses including Continental Grain, Groupe Souflett, Allgrains and Agribrokers International, and was responsible for the sourcing, supply and commercialization of a wide variety of globally sourced food products. Mr. van Noortwijk has served on a number of industry associations over his career including as President of the International Grains and Feed Trade Association, and he also has extensive board level experience as he continues to serve on the boards of a number of privately held agribusiness organizations. Mr. van Noortwijk is fluent in Dutch, English, French and German and resides in the Netherlands.

"We are extremely pleased to have Gert Jan join our board at this exciting time in our Company's history. His deep understanding of our markets and supply chains, combined with his deep knowledge of the global agribusiness industry will be invaluable for our organization as we accelerate our growth plans." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO. "We are most pleased that Gert Jan will be part of our team and look forward to utilizing his considerable global agribusiness experience as we expand our supply operations around the globe to meet the continued growth in demand for healthy and organic foods."

Organto also wants to thank Claudio Schreier for his years of service to Organto including chairing the Company's Audit Committee. "On behalf of the Company and my fellow directors, I thank Claudio for his guidance and valuable contributions to Organto. We wish him and his family the very best." said Mr. Bromley. Mr. Schreier did not stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier this month.

Organto continues to transition its board and add depth to support the Company's aggressive growth plans. In September 2020, Organto announced the appointment of Joost Verrest to the board of directors. Mr. Verrest is a seasoned industry executive with over twenty years of experience in developing impactful and sustainable businesses with a focus on best-in-class go-to-market strategies. The addition of Mr. van Noortwijk to the board further expands the Company's expertise at the board level and also creates a unique combination of European based skills with Mr. Van Noortwijk's front-end global supply chain expertise and Mr. Verrest's back-end go-to-market expertise.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's vison of being a leading global provider of fresh organic fruits and vegetables utilizing an integrated business model; Organto's belief that Gert Jan van Noortwijk's deep understanding of the Company's markets and supply chains combined with deep global agribusiness experience will be invaluable for the organization; Organto's belief that the addition of Mr. van Noortwijk to the board further expands our Board's expertise level and also creates a unique combination of European based skills with Mr. Van Noortwijk's front-end global supply chain expertise and Mr. Verrest's back-end go-to-market expertise; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

