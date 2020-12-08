Phone.com Video Meetings Service Earns 2020 Video Conferencing Excellence Award

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Client-less UCaaS solution enables agility, mobility and collaboration for crystal-clear audio and high-definition video communications, lauded for agility, security and user experience.

Phone.com today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Phone.com Video Meeting Service a 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award winner.

Phone.com Video Meetings deliver seamless collaboration from anywhere and on any device. Users can easily conduct video conferences, send instant messages to colleagues, as well as share screens and documents with ease.

As one of the best and most innovative platforms, Phone.com's Video Meeting Service offers the most comprehensive, adaptable user experience for today's work-from-anywhere professional who needs access to easy-to-use cloud services for remote meetings and video communications - regardless of device.

"For more than 12 years, Phone.com has developed leading-edge, mobile-first communications solutions that help businesses become agile," said CEO and Co-Founder of Phone.com, Ari Rabban. "We are honored to receive this award as our HD Video Meetings Service fosters collaboration across disparate locations.

"With each new feature and upgrade, our cloud-based business phone system and unified communication services add more value, helping workers remain productive and connected, regardless of their location."

As a client-less offering, anyone can start or join a meeting from their web browser without ever having to download, install or update applications.

"Today's small business users deserve enterprise-grade, omnichannel communications without complexity, the hassle of long-term contracts or exorbitant pricing," added Rabban. "Our customers need unified communications and collaboration services that are as flexible as they are easy to use, so that's what we developed."

Phone.com takes security seriously especially for healthcare workers. The company's business communications solutions are HIPAA-compliant, user information is only used to serve the user better and it is not handed out to third-party providers outside of the service, no data is shared on social media, and meetings are locked and held between invited participants only - without fear of intrusion or "hijacking" of video cameras.

Unlike free services trying to remake themselves as business collaboration tools, Phone.com video meetings offer end-to-end encryption, no matter the device, browser or location. With this client-less, cloud-based service, video and audio conferences are protected using enterprise-grade code, each of which is rigorously tested before going to market.

Phone.com is a comprehensive cloud-based business phone system that offers enterprise-grade, unified communications and collaboration (UCaaS) services without requiring any contract or large up-front investment. Its award-winning platform includes HD voice, video conferencing, text messaging, collaboration, fax, audio conferencing, and many other features that can be used with a physical phone, a mobile device, or on a PC.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of video conferencing platforms, TMC is proud to announce Phone.com Video Conferencing as a recipient of the 1st Annual Video Conferencing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Phone.com is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 35,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

JMRConnect Contact:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202-904-2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: Phone.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619966/Phonecom-Video-Meetings-Service-Earns-2020-Video-Conferencing-Excellence-Award