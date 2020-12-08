GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service Closes Out 2020 with Nearly 20 Million Signatures

Top Certificate Authority finds continued success with cloud digital signatures, launches PKI platform, wins major IoT award, and more

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top accomplishments during 2020. In an exceptionally difficult year for organizations worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic and millions working remotely, GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS) became a critical tool to keep business moving. To date, nearly 20 million signatures have been applied in 2020 - doubling the growth of DSS since last year. GlobalSign's additional 2020 milestones include:

PKI Platform launched: In July, GlobalSign unveiled Atlas, the company's new automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management platform that "shoulders" the burden of all PKI initiatives for customers. Atlas was created to ease complicated PKI management from overburdened enterprise IT and security teams, enabling them to focus on their core competencies.

Atlas integrations: Two GlobalSign products were integrated with Atlas in 2020: our Automated Enrollment Gateway (AEG) and our Digital Signing Service.

Technology partnership with DocuSign: In April, GlobalSign joined the DocuSign Agreement Cloud partner ecosystem to help enterprise companies digitally transform their business-including expanding their market reach, scalability, risk-reduction, and ability to meet regulatory requirements. View the press release here to learn more.

IoT: GlobalSign took the top prize for Computing's 2020 Cloud Excellence Awards, specifically the Cloud IoT Product of the Year category. Announced on November 12, GlobalSign's winning entry had what judges were looking for: a product with clearly defined use-cases that tie the IoT into a network without compromising security.

Additionally, in 2020, GlobalSign's IoT Solutions group marked its continued expansion with the launch of IoT Edge Enroll, which is a full-featured IoT device identity enrollment and management service. IoT Edge Enroll ensures simple, secure, and optimized device enrollment to our Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-based IoT Identity Platform. Built on a modular, extensible framework, IoT Edge Enroll delivers proper enrollment security, advanced admin control, as well as flexible, customizable enrollment rules.

Also, this year, GlobalSign and semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG announced a solution that secures, simplifies, and streamlines device enrollment into Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub and IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service. The collaboration eases complex device identity integration challenges and delivers a proven path for IoT device security literally from chip to cloud. Together, GlobalSign and Infineon have built a competitive advantage for IoT device manufacturers, system integrators, and operators that gives them a secure, seamless path to Azure enrollment.

Expanded EU Trust Service, Provider of PSD2-compliant solutions: Another important step for GlobalSign this year has been the expansion of the company's EU Trust Service Provider status. The company now offers eIDAS-compliant qualified time stamps and eIDAS-compliant qualified web authentication certificates. In addition, GlobalSign has added PSD2-compliant certificates and seals to its list of offerings. To learn more, read the press release here.

LATAM regional partner expansion: GlobalSign announced the addition of five new Certified Regional Partners in Latin America. The companies include Chile/Peru-based Seguridad America, Ecuador-based Alpha Technologies; Colombia-based GSE; Costa Rica-based Interhand; and Mexico-based Wingu Network. The five new CRP's are heavily invested in GlobalSign's success by pledging exclusivity to the GlobalSign brand, acquiring training to provide end-users local support - resulting in faster certificate issuance, localized support, and an overall exemplary customer experience.

ISO27001 and ISO22301 Certifications: GlobalSign also achieved ISO27001 (information security management) as well as ISO22301 (business continuity management) certificates from the British Standard Institute Group upon successful completion of a formal and extensive audit process. Not only is GlobalSign one of the only global CA's to achieve ISO27001 certification, but it is now one of the first to complete both ISO27001 and ISO22301 certifications.

"2020 has been a year of learning and also a great deal of growth. Despite the year's challenges, the need for digital signing shattered our previous year's records, and we launched our PKI platform, an important step for the CA industry and those that rely on us," said Lila Kee, General Manager of Americas and Chief Product Officer for GlobalSign. "We also closed some critical integrations and continued our reach into important new markets. In 2021, we expect to announce even more integrations with Atlas as well as new product upgrades. After this year, we are more than ready for the opportunities of 2021."

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT.

