Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX), the developer of DehydraTECH, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream. CEO of the Company, Chris Bunka, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's upcoming investor events. "We've made a commitment to attend four virtual conferences starting tomorrow and over the next five weeks," shared Bunka, adding that the Company will be discussing their antiviral research.

Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company's demonstration of improved oral delivery for antiviral drugs. Bunka elaborated on the Company's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH. "The technology is very good, and we've improved it more than once in the delivery of cannabinoids and in the delivery of nicotine," said Bunka, noting that the technology delivers these substances in an oral form. "We thought there were some good reasons on paper to think that our technology might work on a certain group of antiviral drugs as well," explained Bunka.

"We just finished the animal study at a very high level lab in Philadelphia," he continued. "A week ago we reported the results, and DehydraTECH does in fact improve the efficacy with relation to how much of the drugs are actually absorbed into the bloodstream," shared Bunka.

"This is one of the key components of what our technology does best; we deliver fat soluble drugs more efficiently, and also more rapidly," said Bunka. "Two of the drugs that we tested on are currently in use and are well understood and successful drugs in the treatment of HIV/AIDS," said Bunka, adding that these drugs are also being studied for their potential applications for COVID-19. "This is an important development for Lexaria. It is the very early, but still very real, first stage of what you'd like to see of our technology having effectiveness with the antiviral drug market."

"Can you talk about the testing that is being planned for 2021?" asked Jolly. "We are looking at roughly ten to twelve different sets of additional studies similar to the one we just announced," explained Bunka. "We are looking at doing mostly animal studies, but also some human tissue work," he added. Bunka also shared that the Company will be conducting studies involving drugs like Viagra and Cialis, which exhibit molecular similarities to cannabinoids, nicotine, and antiviral drugs. "2021 is going to be our busiest R&D year ever in the history of the company."

Bunka then elaborated on the potential of DehydraTECH in the cannabis market, an industry which struggles with formulating CBD and CBG in a way that can be absorbed efficiently. "We've already completed a human clinical study with CBD, and we demonstrated that we deliver over 300% more CBD in the first 30 minutes than standard industry generic compounds."

Jolly then asked about the possibility of uplisting in the near future. "Absolutely. We're making great progress," said Bunka, noting that the Company expects to be completed with this process in January. "We think that's going to be the most significantly positive impact for our investors in all the years that we've been a public company."

"What's your thought on the valuation of your company?" asked Jolly. "I will say this, I am still the largest shareholder of the company," shared Bunka. "I have never sold a share in this company," he added. "I think the stock is outrageously undervalued and is one of the best opportunities an investor is ever going to see, and that is just my honest opinion."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

