FactMR: Rising Demand for Dental Endodontics from Dental Clinics to Remain Significant Growth Enabler: Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on experimenting with several parameters such as material and design to increase convenience for dentists.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / The global dental endodontics market is poised to foresee a notable market growth over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025. The growth of market is majorly attributed to its competency offered for time-efficient root canal procedures which helps dentists in accomplishing high productivity. However, the market growth has been majorly impacted with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Market players will witness sturdy revenue prospect in the market, as research institutes and dental academic are implementing dental endodontic systems to further advancement and innovation. Intense research carried out by these institutes is prompting cost-efficient development of these systems." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Dental Endodontics Market - Key Takeaways

The global dental endodontics market to account for US$ 1.8 Billion towards 2025 end.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain momentum from rise in dental tourism.

Dental clinics is likely to record maximum market share over the projected period.

Instruments product type category is slated to outdo consumables.

Dental Endodontics Market - Drivers

Increase in prevalence of dental disorders as well as rise in levels of geriatric populace worldwide are driving the market expansion.

Impact of dental tourism to gain quality, yet affordable dental care, together with growing awareness regarding oral hygiene and health, reflects promising prospects for players.

Change in dietary patterns that have ensued in rise of oral diseases and dental disorders, act as a driver for the market expansion

Dental Endodontics Market - Constraints

Stringent regulatory policies and approval procedure for the advancement of products, act as a restraint to the market growth.

Lack of reimbursement policies of dental procedures and high cost constraints the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The dental endodontics market has been significantly affected owing to virtual standstills in regular practice along with considerable reduction in provision of services and products. Further, under strict guidance of regulatory agencies, only the emergencies and procedures that are unavoidable can be carried out, until the clinics reopens.

Competition Landscape

Major companies identified in the dental endodontics market are Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Coltene Holding AG, Mani, Inc., Peter Brasseler Holdings, Ultradent Products, Inc., FKG Dentaire S.A., and Septodont Holding. Leading as well as new entrants in the market are focusing in high reliance on effective marketing strategies and product innovation to differentiate their brands and increase brand value.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the dental endodontics market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (instruments and consumables), and end user (dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic and research institutes, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

