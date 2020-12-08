

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):



-Earnings: -$222 million in Q2 vs. -$184 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$205.93 million or -$1.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.94 per share -Revenue: $177 million in Q2 vs. $161 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

H&R BLOCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de