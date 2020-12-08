Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.0% China Everbright Intl. 4.1% TransAlta Renewables 4.0% Drax Group 3.4% Clearway Energy A Class 3.1% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.1% SSE 2.9% National Grid 2.9% Fortum 2.9% New Energy Solar 2.9% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.8% China Suntien Green Energy 2.8% Acciona 2.3% RWE 2.0% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.0% OPG Power Ventures 1.9% China Longyuan Power Group 1.9% Ocean Sun 1.7% Northland Power 1.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.7%

At close of business on 30 November 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £59.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable Energy Developers 13.2% Yieldcos & Funds 20.2% Renewable Focused Utilities 7.9% Liquidation Portfolio 1.9% Biomass Generation and Production 7.2% Electricity Networks 2.9% Renewable Financing and Energy Efficiency 2.3% Waste to Energy 4.1% Energy Storage 3.2% Renewable Technology and Service 3.0% Carbon Markets 0.4% Cash/Net Current Assets 33.7% 100.0%