Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, December 8
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.0%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.1%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.0%
|Drax Group
|3.4%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.1%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.1%
|SSE
|2.9%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|Fortum
|2.9%
|New Energy Solar
|2.9%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|2.8%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.8%
|Acciona
|2.3%
|RWE
|2.0%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.0%
|OPG Power Ventures
|1.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|1.9%
|Ocean Sun
|1.7%
|Northland Power
|1.7%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1.7%
At close of business on 30 November 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £59.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable Energy Developers
|13.2%
|Yieldcos & Funds
|20.2%
|Renewable Focused Utilities
|7.9%
|Liquidation Portfolio
|1.9%
|Biomass Generation and Production
|7.2%
|Electricity Networks
|2.9%
|Renewable Financing and Energy Efficiency
|2.3%
|Waste to Energy
|4.1%
|Energy Storage
|3.2%
|Renewable Technology and Service
|3.0%
|Carbon Markets
|0.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|33.7%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|17.4%
|Global
|12.2%
|United Kingdom
|13.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|10.2%
|China
|9.8%
|India
|1.9%
|Latin America
|1.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|33.7%
|100.0%
