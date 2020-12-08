Anzeige
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 8

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure5.0%
China Everbright Intl.4.1%
TransAlta Renewables4.0%
Drax Group3.4%
Clearway Energy A Class3.1%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.1%
SSE2.9%
National Grid2.9%
Fortum2.9%
New Energy Solar2.9%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy2.8%
China Suntien Green Energy2.8%
Acciona2.3%
RWE2.0%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.0%
OPG Power Ventures1.9%
China Longyuan Power Group1.9%
Ocean Sun1.7%
Northland Power1.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.7%

At close of business on 30 November 2020 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £59.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable Energy Developers13.2%
Yieldcos & Funds20.2%
Renewable Focused Utilities7.9%
Liquidation Portfolio1.9%
Biomass Generation and Production7.2%
Electricity Networks2.9%
Renewable Financing and Energy Efficiency2.3%
Waste to Energy4.1%
Energy Storage3.2%
Renewable Technology and Service3.0%
Carbon Markets0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets33.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America17.4%
Global12.2%
United Kingdom13.6%
Europe (excluding UK)10.2%
China9.8%
India1.9%
Latin America1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets33.7%
100.0%
