Georgia Capital (GCAP) has a unique position as an experienced institutional financial investor in Georgia with superior access to attractive private investment opportunities. Its management team has built several market leaders before BGEO's de-merger into Bank of Georgia (BoG) and GCAP, which remain in GCAP's portfolio. A few of them are valued at c GEL0.5bn (c US$150m) and may be ripe for an exit in the medium term, which could help validate GCAP's strategy. Due to COVID-19, the company decided to focus its existing portfolio investments on the local renewable energy (wind and hydro) and private education sectors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...