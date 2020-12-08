Usona Institute has published a multigram-scale process describing the synthesis of 5-MeO-DMT in the open-access journal ACS OmegaThe newly developed procedure emphasizes scalability, controllability, and reproducibility with detailed chemical and physical characterization to support further clinical research with 5-MeO-DMT as a potential treatment for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and eating disorders.

Though several synthetic routes to 5-MeO-DMT have been previously described, none were amenable to providing material with sufficient quantity or quality to initiate controlled clinical trials with this substance. In addition to identifying a viable route of manufacture, solid-state characterization studies led to the development of the novel succinic acid salt of 5-MeO-DMT to provide a stable, water soluble, crystalline solid appropriate for formulation into a sterile injectable solution.

"The motivation to advance 5-MeO-DMT clinically is built upon several decades of investigation describing pioneering human exploration with this substance. Almost invariably, early research has indicated that 5-MeO-DMT warrants further examination. Providing access to high purity pharmaceutical-grade drug represents the first step towards designing controlled first-in-human studies to better understand the safety and potential therapeutic efficacy with this unique substance." - Alex Sherwood, PhD, Usona medicinal chemist

5-MeO-DMT is a potent, short-acting, and naturally occurring psychedelic. Increasing references in published data indicates that it may have both therapeutic and patient access advantages over other long-acting psychedelics due to its unique pharmacology and shorter duration of psychoactivity. Recent academic studies with 5-MeO-DMT in a non-clinical setting have suggested potential clinical benefit in many of the same conditions as other potential psychedelic treatments currently in clinical research, such as psilocybin, MDMA, and others.

Usona's medicinal chemistry team continues to build a library of known and novel psychedelic research compounds for early screening and discovery. This work is now available to the multidisciplinary psychedelic research community. Making this development publicly available is the result of Usona's Open Science commitment to advance scientific knowledge and research for the common good.

Usona Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit medical research organization (MRO) that conducts and supports pre-clinical and clinical research to further the understanding of the therapeutic effects of psilocybin and other consciousness-expanding medicines. Usona relies on the generosity of donors, partner organizations, and scientific collaborators who share in a commitment to advance research that has the potential to alleviate depression and anxiety in people for whom current medical treatments fall short in offering relief and a better quality of life.

