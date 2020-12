Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Cancels 17 Million Shares, Reducing Outstanding Shares by Almost 20%

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio", or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a leading designer, manufacturer and retail outlet for the Bergio Brand of designer jewelry, including exquisite collections of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other fine accessories, executes on another phase of the recently announced share buyback program by canceling 17 million shares owned by its CEO Berge Abajian.

Berge Abajian CEO of Bergio International announces today that he will retire to treasury 17 Million shares that were issued to him for the conversion of $500,000.00 of stockholder's loan that was initiated earlier in the year.

Berge Abajian CEO of Bergio International, Inc. stated "I'm fully committed to the advancement of Bergio, reducing approximately 19% of our outstanding shares is another great step forward showing our full commitment to shareholders."

"We have significantly limited the conversions, having paid off completely majority of the convertible debts, while locking up others with a payment plan sustained by revenues. While previous corporate decisions were not favorable to shareholders, they were needed to move the company forward. We are now in a position to grow the company in a shareholder friendly manner and are looking at many opportunities for 2021 and beyond. We are very excited about the future of Bergio and its shareholders," he concluded.

Stay tuned for further updates as we prepare the company for a stellar 2021 and beyond.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand is our most important asset. The Bergio brand is associated with high-quality, handcrafted and individually designed pieces with European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship and a bold flair for the unexpected. Bergio, is one of the most coveted brands of fine jewelry. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. As President, CEO and Head Designer of Bergio, Berge Abajian performs a highly successful balancing act, accomplished with equal parts precision and passion. An informed and inspirational leader, Berge directs the company with the eye and soul of a designer and the mind of a businessman. The role that is perhaps closest to his heart, however, is that of designer. With family jewelry roots reaching back the 1930s, Berge is a third-generation jeweler and a purist when it comes to design. Berge's understanding of every aspect, in both design and manufacturing, creates collections that are nothing short of peerless in craftsmanship and style. Berge creates a collection; he looks well beyond the drawing board. Berge focuses on the woman who will ultimately wear his pieces, bringing to creation a magnificent piece of jewelry that reflects the beauty and vitality a woman possesses. Bergio creations are a seamless blend of classic elegance and subtle flair, adding to a woman's charm while never overpowering her.

It is our intention to establish Bergio as a holding company for the purpose of establishing retails stores worldwide. Our branded product lines are products and/or collections designed by our designer and CEO Berge Abajian and will be the centerpiece of our retail stores. We also intend to complement our own quality-designed jewelry with other products and our own specially-designed handbags. This is in line with our strategy and belief that a brand name can create an association with innovation, design and quality which helps add value to the individual products as well as facilitate the introduction of new products.

For further information please visit our website at www.bergio.com

