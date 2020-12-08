FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street to Feature GreenBox Pos in a 6 Part Series for Multiple Television Network Broadcasts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / GreenBox POS (GRBX) a pioneer in blockchain technology payment systems capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts will be sharing insights on their groundbreaking technology over the next half year.

The interviews will be broadcast on Fox Business Network, Bloomberg Television, and KRON. Times and dates TBA.

"New to TheStreet" has a massive nationwide audience with Fox and Bloomberg broadcasts that will give GreenBox the media reach it deserves to launch our third generation tech. Stated Ben Errez its Charman and Co-Founder

Greenbox POS with Chairmen and Co-Founder Ben Errez is a returning client for FMW as they did a 3 Part series while developing their tech back in 2018. " Ben has always been a leader and innovator. In these exciting times with blockchain ledger tech, I feel comfortable and excited about sharing the platform Ben and his team developed. They are one of a few rare companies that are continually updating holistically and own all the IP. " stated Vince Caruso CEO FMW Media.

Greenbox POS will begin taping episodes within the next week and broadcast by the end of this month.

About

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated into an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele, and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet, http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Twitter @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock

CONTACT:

For FMW Media:

Bryan Johnson

631-766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

