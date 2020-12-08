ReNeuron is focused on human retinal progenitor cell therapy (hRPC) for retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Ongoing Phase IIa data show a stable average gain in visual acuity. A nine-patient continuation Phase IIa study is underway at a higher dose. A placing of £15m and an open offer of up to £2.5m at 70p/share, totalling up to £17.5m before costs, are planned to give at least 18 months cash to complete the Phase IIa, potentially initiate a pivotal study in H2 CY22 and progress preclinical exosome and other cell therapy projects. The valuation is adjusted to £190m, formerly £170m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...