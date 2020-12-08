Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi DDS: Dentist To The Stars and Top Cosmetic Dentist In West Hollywood And Beverly Hills, Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, Is The #1 Choice For A Smile Makeover

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi, DDS, of Smile Atelier Beverly Hills, has been providing world-renowned care to Los Angeles locals, A-list celebrities, and patients from all over the nation for more than a decade.

The experience of receiving care in his office is comparable to spending a day in a 5-star spa. From the moment they enter his state of the art, bright, high end Beverly Hills office, patients can expect thoughtful consultation, a tranquil environment, and complete customization of care.

When working with celebrities, politicians, royals or simply a member of his community, Dr. Borzoo is dedicated to treating all patients with the same VIP care and service. While Dr. Borzoo's office offers full-service dentistry, his expertise lies in advanced cosmetic and sedation dentistry procedures. Such procedures include smile makeovers, porcelain veneers, dental implants, smile reconstruction, and anti-aging dentistry.

What constitutes the perfect smile?

"The perfect smile is different for everyone," explains Dr. Borzoo, "The needs of each smile are unique to each patient. The smile makeover should restore balance, symmetry, and harmony to the smile and the facial features as a whole."

Dr. Borzoo places great emphasis on facial aesthetics. For this reason, each smile makeover will differ from the last. The cosmetic dentistry Dr. Borzoo performs includes any dental work meant to improve the overall appearance and the smile, which includes the teeth, gums, and bite. Services range from porcelain veneers to dental implants, Invisalign, gum lifts, and so much more. Each procedure is meant to correct, restore, and improve the aesthetics of the smile to produce a satisfied and confident patient.

Which procedure produces the most dramatic effects?

"The impact of our Smile Makeover and anti-aging dentistry procedures are particularly profound. In a day, a client can leave looking years younger, all without the use of plastic surgery or Botox!" Dr. Borzoo explains that as individuals age, the teeth are often ground down and shortened over time. The result of this is less space between the features of the bottom third of the face, which often creates the illusion of more wrinkles and sagging. By performing a proper dental procedure, Dr. Borzoo can drastically alter the visual effects of aging without Botox or plastic surgery.

Why did you decide to pursue cosmetic dentistry?

"I come from a long lineage of dentists and doctors. This family legacy combined with my passion for art and aesthetics made a cosmetic dentistry career an obvious choice." Dr. Borzoo obtained his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), ranked in the top three dental schools in the nation. Following this, Dr. Borzoo obtained advanced implant training and sedation certification. His keen eye for detail, attention to aesthetics/symmetry, and passion for patient care, quickly established him as the top choice for advanced and cosmetic dental care in the West Hollywood and Beverly Hills area.

What sets you apart from others in your field?

"While many other dentists elect to outsource for anesthesia or more advanced dental procedures, I offer complete care in house." This ensures that patients receive exceptional quality care, with comfort and convenience guaranteed. The service, amenities, and experience are truly fit for a star. Because of his dedication to individualized patient care, Dr. Borzoo typically only sees1-2 patients a day and will spend as much time as needed in the consultation and planning phase to ensure optimal results.

Furthermore, Dr. Borzoo is dedicated to utilizing only top of the line technology and materials. From the labs and ceramists he collaborates with to create the veneers, to the care and time he spends on each individual tooth, the difference is clear. This commitment to superior technology is not without cost, of course, but for those looking for exceptional care and the most natural results, Dr. Borzoo's standard is unparalleled.

Although the exact procedures may vary between patients, Dr. Borzoo remains singular in his dedication to achieving a beautiful, natural, and healthy smile that will last forever. For Dr. Borzoo, dentistry is an opportunity to change the lives of the patients he works with. The art and science of producing a stunning transformation is a passion that drives each aspect of Dr. Borzoo's daily work and dedication to continuously learning new technologies, methods, and procedures. This passion, combined with his exceptional track record and his outstanding eye for aesthetics, has positioned Dr. Borzoo Ahmadi as the top choice for anyone considering a smile-makeover or any sort of advanced cosmetic dentistry service.

