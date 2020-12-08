Notification of major shareholdings according to Nanoform's Articles of Association

HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc was on December 7th, 2020, notified by Handelsbanken Fonder AB that its direct ownership has increased to above 5% of shares and votes.

Nanoform Finland Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Helsinki & Stockholm) and flagging notifications are not mandatory in this listing category. However, according to Nanoform's Articles of Association, major shareholders who wish to fully utilise their voting power must notify Nanoform if their share of voting rights in the company reach, exceed or decrease below 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50%, 2/3 and 90% of the total voting rights of the company. The obligation to notify applies only in respect to shares and voting rights thereof. Other financial instruments referenced in Chapter 9, Sections 6, 6a and 6b of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012) shall not be taken into account when applying the above-mentioned thresholds.

Notifications of major shareholdings and monthly ownership data can be found on the Company's website in English, Finnish and Swedish at www.nanoform.com.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Hæggström, CFO

albert.haeggstrom@nanoform.com / +358 29 370 0150

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/notification-of-major-shareholdings-according-to-nanoform-s-articles-of-association,c3251177

The following files are available for download: