Attorney Evans Agrapidis Shares How He Has Adapted to the COVID-19 Pandemic

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Evans Agrapidis, an attorney at law in the states of New Jersey and New York, spoke about how he has professionally adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic in a recent interview with Thrive Global.

For more than 32 years, Evans Agrapidis has been a partner with his law firm Agrapidis and Maroules, specializing in personal injury cases.

According to Evans Agrapidis, the firm has experienced a reduction in business ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with that loss being at its peak during the first three months of lockdown from March until May 2020.

"People are not out and about, working or driving or shopping, so when we're in lockdown mode, business is reduced significantly," said Agrapidis.

"On top of that, there was a lot more fear of the unknown, so clients did not want to have meetings with their attorney in person. And most importantly, the courts shut down. That significantly affected our workload."

To keep their employees motivated, Evans Agrapidis and his partner demonstrated confident leadership to instill their team with a continued sense of direction and comfort.

"I wanted to build the confidence of my staff that they're going to have job security. I preached 'We're in this as a team, let's try to get through this as a team,'" Agrapidis added.

"My promise to them was that benefits were going to stay in place and jobs were going to be secure. I couldn't predict longer than 2021, but it gave everyone a level of comfort to hear that we were secure for a year or two. Our business did pick up significantly from June through December 2020. We are proud and blessed that we continued to employ the same number of individuals as we did pre-COVID."

On the subject of remote work, Evans Agrapidis discussed how this 'new normal' has changed the way he and his team interact with their clients, with 50% of their work taking place at home. He shared that he and his team interact a lot less with their clients, but that they have been understanding.

For other professionals grappling with the challenges that have arisen through this pandemic, Agrapidis advised them to maintain a positive mindset filled with gratitude.

"Be thankful for getting through the hardships and do not live in fear," said Evans Agrapidis. "Continue to try to live life and be careful, but if you live in fear, you're going to find it more and more difficult to get through these times."

About Evans Agrapidis

For 32 years, Evans Agrapidis has been a partner in the law firm of Agrapidis and Maroules, formerly Leanza, Agrapidis & Maroules. He specializes in personal injury matters and is an attorney in the states of New Jersey and New York. His offices have handled more than 12,000 matters, varying in size and complexity, and are located in Jersey City on John F. Kennedy Blvd. and on State Highway Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Agrapidis graduated Magna cum Laude with Honors from Syracuse University and received his law degree from Seton Hall University.

Contact:

Evans C. Agrapidis

3232 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

Phone: (201) 656 7828 or (201) 777-1111

Fax: (201) 656-7897

Email: e.agrapidis@amlawnj.com

SOURCE: Evans Agrapidis

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619982/Attorney-Evans-Agrapidis-Shares-How-He-Has-Adapted-to-the-COVID-19-Pandemic