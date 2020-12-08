Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across Airports and Shopping Arcades

- The use of luxury shuttle buses for guided tours and sightseeing rounds across world-renowned cities, sites, and towns has driven sales across the global market.

- Development of cultural centers, spread across several acres of land, has necessitated the use of luxury shuttle buses for the comfort and convenience of visitors.

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement of luxury shuttle buses has become a distinct trend across cosmopolitan cities and towns. The recent uptick in the number of people using public transport facilities for their daily commutes has sent ripples across the global luxury shuttle bus market. The use of luxury shuttles has cascaded into multiple industries including transport, tourism, and aviation. The unprecedented demand for shuttle buses can largely be attributed to the changing propensities of the masses.

Besides, the efforts made by government entities towards developing a robust system of public commute has brought luxury shuttle buses under the spotlight of attention. Therefore, the total value of the global luxury shuttle buses market is slated to increase in the years to follow. Shuttle buses have become a brand for the public transport sector, creating fresh inlets for growth across the global market.

This review analyses the core dynamics of growth pertaining to the global luxury shuttle buses market. The total value of the global luxury shuttle buses market is projected to sit at over US$ 6 Bn by 2030-end. Several new entities, especially the ones operating in the automobile industry, are expected to invest in the global luxury shuttle buses market. This projection can be attributed to the lucrative opportunities floating in this market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78858

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of Shuttle Buses across Airports and Amusement Parks

The tourism industry is a goldmine of opportunities for vendors operating in the global luxury shuttle buses market. Although the COVID crisis crippled the growth of the industry, several new investments made towards reviving tourism have boded well for key markets. Use of luxury shuttle buses for people to commute across airport terminals has become a resilient trend in the aviation industry. In addition to this, places of tourist visit such as amusement parks and historical centers are also equipped with luxury shuttle buses. The tourism industry is trading convenience and comfort as its core USP, creating new opportunities for vendors existing in the luxury shuttle buses market.

Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market: Competitive Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the growth graph of the global luxury shuttle buses market as travel was shut down for several months across multiple regions. However, vendors could also expect a silver lining in the form of renewed demand for safety-oriented shuttle buses. The leading vendors are projected to invest in developing luxury shuttle buses that prioritize social distancing, sanitization, and safe commutes. Besides, several new airports and cultural centers are in the pipeline across cosmopolitan cities. Development of these centers would invariably drive demand for luxury shuttle buses. Henceforth, the revenue index of this market is poised to improve over the forthcoming decade.

Explore 235 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Luxury Shuttle Bus Market (Propulsion: Diesel/Gasoline, Alternate Fuels, Battery Electric Buses, and Hybrid Electric Buses; Seating Capacity: Below 25 Passengers, 26 to 35 Passengers, 36 to 55 Passengers, and 56 Passengers & Above; and Application: Corporate, Government, School Coach, Airport Shuttle, Hospital & Medical Coach, Tourist Coach, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luxury-shuttle-bus-market.html

Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market: Growth Drivers

Need for easy commute across Universities that span over several acres of land, especially for Ivy League Universities and other renowned institutes.

Advancements in public transport facilities across developed and developing regions, necessitating the availability of comfortable and convenient shuttles.

Increase in the fleet of shuttles across airports, large shopping arcades, and cultural centers.

Growing popularity of electric cars and shuttles, proposed to be added to the public transport fleet.

Analyze global luxury shuttle bus market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Global Luxury Shuttle Buses Market: Key Companies

ARBOC Buses

Daimler AG

CNH Industrial N.V.

Federal Coach

Grech Motors

Forest River

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Krystal Shuttle Buses

Toyota Motor Corporation

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78858

Global Luxury Shuttle Buses Market: Segmentation Categories

Propulsion

Diesel/Gasoline

Alternate Fuels

Battery Electric Buses

Hybrid Electric Buses

Seating Capacity

Below 25 Passengers

26 to 35 Passengers

36 to 55 Passengers

56 Passengers & Above

Application

Corporate

Government

School Coach

Airport Shuttle

Hospital & Medical Coach

Tourist Coach

Others

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Automotive & Transport Industry:

Electric Bus Market - The electric bus market is expected to surpass US$ 165 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 24% during the forecast period. The market for electric buses is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rising concern of society toward the environment.

Pickup Truck Market - Companies in the pickup truck market are increasing their research spending to introduce waterproof speakers in trucks that meet requirements of premium customers who own pickups to achieve an important social status among their social circle. Investments in the marketing of pickup trucks is compared to that of the GDP of a small nation. This is evident since the pickup truck market is projected to reach the ~US$ 950 Bn by the end of 2030.

Lane Keep Assist System Market - Rise in demand for passenger safety, increasing focus of governments of several nations to reduce road accidents, and increasing consumer preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems such as lane keep assist system are expected to boost the demand for lane keep assist system during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/luxury-shuttle-bus-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg