Lucintel: The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market looks promising with opportunities in the graphics, high-performance computing, networking, and data center markets. The global HMC and HBM market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2026 and with a CAGR of 30% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memories in various applications, growth in artificial intelligence, and miniaturization of electronic devices.

In this market, Hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) are the two memory types that are used in a wide range of applications. Lucintel forecasts that HBM will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Central Processing Unit (CPU) in the high performance computing market.

Within the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, high performance computing will remain the largest application segment during the forecast period due to growing adoption of artificial intelligence in retail, manufacturing, transportation, financial institution, and healthcare sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of advanced technology with new packaging options and increasing demand for HBM for enhancing virtual reality and augmented reality experience.

Micron Technology (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and SK Hynix (South Korea) are among the major HMC and HBM manufacturers.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value during the forecast period due to growth in enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors and increasing number of data centers and servers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market by memory type, device type, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market by memory type, device type, application, and region as follows:

By Memory Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

High-bandwidth memory (HBM)

By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Graphics

High-performance Computing

Networking

Data Centers

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World

