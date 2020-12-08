Lucintel: Opportunities for the thin film coating market to reach $13.2 billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global thin film coating market looks promising with opportunities in semiconductor, consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, and medical industry. The global thin film coating market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $13.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for thin film coating in consumer electronics for high resolution display and other end use industries due to its superior functional properties and performance benefits.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/thin-film-coating-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, different types of thin film coating such as semiconductor, consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, medical, and others are used as end use industry. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that semiconductor is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth of semiconductor industry and demand for the microelectronics based consumer products.

Within the thin film coatings market, DLC coating will remain the largest coating type driven by the rise in demand for DLC coating in automotive engine components and medical devices due to high biocompatibility. Lucintel predicts that the transparent conductive coating type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of transparent conductive coatings in various applications such as smart devices, tablets, laptops, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of semiconductor industry, high production of consumer electronics and rapid industrialization of automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thin film coatings industry, include use of thin film coating for making flexible displays. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is almost exclusively used in transparent conductive coatings for high resolution display because of its two important properties, electrical conductivity and optical transparency. TOSOH, Materion, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Sumitomo Chemicals, Mitsui Kinzoku and others are among the major thin film coating manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global thin film coating market by end use industry, coating type, coating technique, coating material, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Thin Film Coating Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global thin film coating market by end use industry, coating type, coating technique, coating material, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Semiconductor

Consumer Electronics

Tools & Equipment

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical

Others

By Coating Type [Value $B shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Anti-reflective & High-reflective Coating

Transparent Conductive Coating

Diamond Like Carbon Coating

Others

By Coating Technique [$B shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Others

By Coating Material [$B shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Metal

Ceramic

By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

This 200-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Elastomeric Coating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/elastomeric-coating-market.aspx

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-coatings-market.aspx

Smart Coating market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/smart-coating-market.aspx

Antifouling Paint and Coating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/antifouling-paint-and-coating-market.aspx

Global Polyurea Coating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/global-polyurea-coating-market.aspx

Global UV Coating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/global-uv-coating-market.aspx

Nanocoating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/nanocoating-market-2020-2025.aspx

Global Waterborne Coatings Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/waterborne-coatings-industry-2016-2021.aspx

Antimicrobial Coating Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/antimicrobial-coating-market.aspx

Global Coil Coatings Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/coil-coatings-market-2016-2021.aspx

Laminating Adhesive Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/laminating-adhesive-market.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619988/Opportunities-for-the-thin-film-coating-market-to-reach-132-billion-by-2025