NarrativeWave Expands with Energy Leadership

New Advisory Members' expertise and execution to amplify growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NarrativeWave , a software-as-a-service provider focused on self-service advanced analytics, is expanding their expertise in energy and renewables by bringing on additional industry thought leaders. These new advisors will help with NarrativeWave's continuous growth by offering an additional level of expertise and execution.

Ed Feo has more than thirty years experience with sustainable energy companies. He was a partner in and ultimately co-chair of the Global Project Finance practice at Milbank, starting one of the first practices dedicated to renewable energy. He left the practice of law to manage a finance tech start up with USRG Renewables Group, and thereafter co-founded Coronal Energy, a solar energy company focused on North America. Mr. Feo also is an investor in multiple companies developing sustainable energy projects and solutions.

Dennis Meany is the CEO and Managing Director at Oatfield LLC. Mr. Meany is an esteemed entrepreneur with a successful track record in entrepreneurial, executive and board leadership roles, specifically building teams and executing business plans to successfully harvest value. Prior to Oatfield, Mr. Meany is the former President & Board Member of Lincoln Clean Energy, now a part of Orsted. Mr. Meany has spent 20+ running Renewable Energy companies.

Michael Grenier is a founding partner of BluOx Ventures, a special situation investment firm seeking opportunities to accelerate the world's transition to a clean and sustainable economy. Mr. Grenier is a serial entrepreneur with a 20-year career that spans software, venture capital, renewable energy, and finance. Prior to BluOx, Mr. Grenier was co-founder of Smart Energy Capital, a leading distributed generation company, now part of NextEra.

Mel Badheka, CEO and Managing Partner at Greensphere-ESG, is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive with over twenty-five years of global industry experience in renewables, oil & gas and technology. Prior to Greensphere-ESG, Mr. Badheka has built and led large teams at Envision Energy's turbine OEM business in India and Halliburton's upstream software cloud services business across 60 countries.

"We welcome these new, seasoned advisors to our team of passionate professionals," said Benjamin Decio, CEO of NarrativeWave. "By leveraging NarrativeWave's innovative technology and their diverse expertise, we will continue expanding our footprint while helping our clients optimize and improve performance."

NarrativeWave is the first self-service, advanced analytics SaaS for the Industrial Internet. As data is our clients most valuable asset, NarrativeWave helps you combine your expert knowledge with decision insights to unlock untapped value on your critical, industrial equipment. For more information, please visit narrativewave.com .

